Josh Barnett Sues Supplement Maker For Failed Test

Last month, Josh Barnett successfully took USADA to an arbitrator and won his case. Now the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is free to fight after having his 2-year suspension reduced to a public warning.

Barnett is now going after the supplement maker who he alleges caused his failed drug test and led to his lengthy battle with USADA.

“He has lost, and continues to lose income,” Barnett’s lawsuit reads. “He has also suffered and continues to suffer reputational harm and emotional distress.”

Josh Barnett Sues Genkor

Barnett’s lawsuit was filed against the LA-based supplement company, Genkor. The company markets Tributestin which was found to contain Ostarine, a banned substance which had not been listed on the product. 3rd party testing of the supplement also concluded it contained the banned substance.

Tributestin contains Tribulus Terrestris, a herb believed to naturally boost testosterone levels. Barnett claims he had been taking the supplement since the fall of 2016 and failed a test on December 9th, 2016 for Ostarine.

The lawsuit could serve as a landmark case for fighters who have failed tests due to tainted supplements. Barnett spent tens of thousands of dollars on lawyers and having his supplements tested. The money Barnett lost he is now seeking to reclaim from Genkor.

If Barnett wins, it could send a powerful message to similar supplement companies. It would let them know lawsuits await if they are unable to keep unlisted banned substances out of their products.

While Barnett is cleared to fight, he is a little busy at the moment.

While Barnett is cleared to fight, he is a little busy at the moment. In addition to fighting, Barnett has two other jobs. He is 1/2 of the AXS TV play-by-play team for New Japan Pro Wrestling along with Jim Ross. Barnett is also involved in Quintet, a team submission contest scheduled to air on UFC Fight Pass.