Josh Emmett To Appeal UFC On FOX 28 Loss To Jeremy Stephens

Josh Emmett may have lost his UFC on FOX 28 main event matchup against Jeremy Stephens last night but the fight’s not over.

Illegal Knee Looms Over Main Event

According to MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, the 31-year-old and his team will appeal his knockout loss with the Florida State Boxing Commission. The controversy stems what appeared to be an illegal knee and potentially two illegal elbows prior to Stephens finishing the Team Alpha Male standout.

The sequence started when in the second round, Stephens landed a left hook which sent Emmett to the canvas. The Alliance MMA product followed that up by throwing a knee which seemed to graze Emmett’s head while he was a grounded opponent, but it didn’t appear to inflict any significant damage. Stephens then followed up with a punch and two elbows to take home the victory.

No Instant Replay

No foul was called at the time by referee Dan Mirgliotta and unfortunately the Florida commission doesn’t have the option of instant video replay. Having that option avaliable likely would have provided answers to last night’s controversey. Instant replay has been used before in other states. Gegard Mousasi’s controversial win over Chris Weidman had the use if instant replay immediately after the conclusion of their fight at UFC 210 last April. Also according to MMA Fighting, if Emmett were to win his appeal, the loss would likely be turned into a ‘no contest’ as opposed to a disqualification setback for Stephens.

As it stands right now, Josh Emmett (13-2) has his two-fight win streak snapped and his first loss since dropping down to the featherweight division last year. The California native current UFC record currently stands at 4-2.

Meanwhile Stephens (28-14) earns his third straight win, something he hasn’t achieved since Jan. 2014. The 31-year-old also notched his 19th career win by knockout and second win in a row by stoppage.

Stay tuned to MMA News for more updates on this situation.

Do you think Josh Emmett has a case with the Florida Commission? Comment below and tell us what you think.