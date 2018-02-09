Josh Emmett Explains Why KO Over Ricardo Lamas Wasn’t a Confidence Bosoter

Josh Emmett’s stunning knockout win over Ricardo Lamas didn’t serve as a confidence booster.

Back in December, Emmett took on Lamas inside the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada. The Team Alpha Male standout put Lamas to sleep in the opening round. The win took Emmett from prospect to contender. He could be just one more win away from a shot at gold.

So why didn’t the victory give Emmett a surge in confidence? He explained why during a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio:

“I don’t even think it really built my confidence at all. I just – I know what I’m capable of. It felt like any other fight. It was either I fight the third-best guy in the world or say I fight the guy that’s ranked last in the division. It doesn’t matter. A fight is a fight. Anything can happen. They’re still the best fighters in the world in that weight class.”

At the age of 32, Emmett feels he’s at his prime and ready for elite competition.

“So why not gun for the best? That’s what I did. Everything is the same to me. No difference. Nothing’s changed. I’m just back to practicing, all that. I’m still ongoing. I’m not going to stop until I get that belt. And once I get that, I have new goals. And I want to defend it and go on from there. It’s now or never, for me.”

