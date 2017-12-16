Josh Emmett Flatlines Ricardo Lamas With One Punch

Round 1:

Emmett lands a nice leg kick and comes in with some nice kicks. Another hook lands for Emmett and he comes forward with a few more. Lamas lands a nice leg kick and has a high kick blocked. A nice combination from Emmett ends with a leg kick and he lands a few nice counters as Lamas fires back. Lamas just avoids more hooks and is caught by a huge one that Lamas didn’t see coming. Lamas is out cold and the ref steps in to end things.

Official Result: Josh Emmett def. Ricardo Lamas via R1 KO (punch, 4:33)