Josh Emmett Suggests Title Eliminator Against Brian Ortega

Josh Emmett feels he’s in prime position for a title eliminator.

Emmett is coming off a devastating first-round knockout win over Ricardo Lamas. The finish sent Emmett all the way up to the fifth spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight rankings. He was previously unranked.

Another featherweight who has made some noise is Brian Ortega. “T-City” is coming off a second-round submission victory over Cub Swanson. “Killer” was thought to have been an obvious candidate for a title shot with a win over Ortega.

With both Emmett and Ortega emerging as potential fresh contenders, something has to give. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Emmett made a suggestion:

“I want to be a world champion like I said, so if something was presented to me like a title shot, like I said, I’ll take that in a heartbeat. But I know (Frankie) Edgar and (Max) Holloway, they’re in talks about fighting. I think Edgar has definitely earned it, so what makes the most sense to me is maybe if Brian Ortega and I fight. The winner of us gets the winner of Edgar-Holloway.”