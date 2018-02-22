Josh Emmett: ‘It’s my Time & I Will Get That Featherweight Title Soon’

Josh Emmett is high on confidence.

This Saturday night (Feb. 24), Emmett will do battle with Jeremy Stephens. The bout takes place inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The featherweight tilt is set to headline UFC on FOX 28.

Speaking to the media during open workouts, Emmett said this is his opportunity to shine (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s been quick from a UFC standpoint, but I’ve been grinding with the best team in the world, Team Alpha Male, for over a decade. People did not know that until my last fight. I’ve been there since the beginning, since Urijah opened this gym. I see everyone come in become title challengers, champions, No. 1 contenders, Hall of Famers, and I know where I stack up. I’ve been everyone’s main training partner for such a long time. It’s been under two years since I’ve been in the UFC, but I’m here. It’s my time, and I will get that title soon.”

