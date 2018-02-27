Josh Emmett: I Wish I Had More of a Fair Chance at UFC Orlando

Josh Emmett isn’t thrilled with referee Dan Miragliotta.

Miragliotta is known for being one of the most consistent mixed martial arts referees, but some rare controversy involving his officiating seems to have stolen the show at UFC on FOX 28. Miragliotta appeared to miss an illegal knee and a couple of illegal elbows from Stephens.

Stephens ended up winning the fight via second-round TKO. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Emmett said he watched the replay and feels Miragliotta didn’t do his job well:

“I’m not saying he’s a dirty fighter at all, but after watching it, I just wish I had more of a fair chance. I wish Dan would have done his job. If he would have stopped the fight, I would have gotten a little time to recover or they maybe took a point away from Stephens. It could have been a completely different outcome.”

Emmett went on to say he didn’t know of appeal talks until Sunday. He then said if his management feels appealing the loss is the right move, he will do it.

