Josh Koscheck Supports Conor McGregor and The Ali Act, Talks Bellator 172

Josh Koscheck signed a contract with Bellator over 18 months ago, yet will only make his debut with the promotion this Saturday.

Koscheck faces Mauricio Alonso at Bellator 172 this Saturday in San Jose, California. The 39-year-old recently spoke to ESPN about his upcoming fight, and the potential introduction of the Ali act to MMA. Various injury problems in 2016 saw Koscheck miss out on a number of potential fights, but the veteran is looking forward to his return to action:

“I’ve had a great career. I’ve fought some of the best in the world. With what Bellator’s got going on, I can fight guys my own age, which is cool. I’m not in this to make money. I’m trying to test myself at age 39, see what I’m still capable of. And we’ll get to find out on Saturday.”

Koscheck supports the news that the Ali Act may soon apply to MMA; Congress have introduced the bill, and it looks inevitable that it is adopted in Mixed Martial Arts. Koscheck advocates fighters having the grace to license themselves as boxers, in order to benefit from the act while the motion is fully passed. One fighter who seems to be taking the right stance according to Koschek is UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor: