Josh Koscheck Scheduled for Bellator Debut Against Mauricio Alonso on Feb. 18

Josh Koscheck (17-10) is back.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title challenger will finally be making his Bellator debut. An official press release announced that Koscheck will do battle with Mauricio Alonso (12-7, 1 NC) at Bellator 172.

Koscheck has not competed in a mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since March 2015. He was submitted by Erick Silva in the first round. The fighter out of Fresno, California is on a five-fight losing streak. His last win was back in Feb. 2012. He’s been finished four times in his current skid.

Meanwhile, Alonso has won two straight bouts and is looking for his third. He’s recently earned unanimous decision wins over Mike Persons and Justin Baesman. His last defeat was back in Sept. 2015 when he dropped a decision to Nick Pica.

A middleweight battle has also been added to the event on the preliminary portion. Anatoly Tokov (24-3) will go one-on-one with Francisco France (13-4-1). Tokov has only lost one bout in the past four years. France is looking to rebound after being finished by Kendall Grove last February.

The main event of Bellator 172 will feature Fedor Emelianenko making his return on U.S. soil. His opponent will be former UFC heavyweight Matt Mitrione. The event will take place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California.