Josh Thompson vs. Patricky Pitbull Announced As Co-Main Event for Bellator 172

Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione is expected to make a big splash this February, and the card just got a little bit bigger. Appearing in the co-main event slot prior to the return of Fedor Emelianenko against Matt Mitrione will be a key lightweight showdown between Josh “The Punk” Thompson and Bellator stalwart Patricky Freire.

Thompson (22–8 (1)) has gone 2-0 since joining the Bellator MMA roster, but has not been seen since a December 2015 KO of Pablo Villaseca. The former Strikeforce lightweight champion was linked to a bout with Michael Chandler last May, but was forced out due to injury.

Patricky Pitbull (16–8), meanwhile, is coming off a loss to Chandler in June. That fight was for the vacant Bellator lightweight champion, which Chandler continues to hold.

With the addition of Thompson vs. Pitbull, Bellator 172 now looks like this:

Main Card:

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione

Josh Thomson vs. Patricky Freire

Cheick Kongo vs. Oli Thompson

Adam Piccolotti vs. Brent Primus

Preliminary Card:

James Terry vs. David Douglas

Nikko Jackson vs. Cesar Gonzalez

Juan Cardenas vs. Luis Vargas

Danasabe Mohammed vs. Carlos Rocha

Anthony Do vs. Bobby Escalante

Matt Ramirez vs. Jeremy Murphy

J.J. Okanovich vs. Paradise Vaovasa

Justin Tenedora vs. Roque Reyes