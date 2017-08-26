Juan Heraldez Survives Late Scare to Defeat Jose Borrego

Juan Heraldez vs. Jose Borrego opened the FOX portion of the Mayweather vs. McGregor undercard.

For the most part, Heraldez put on a technical boxing display. He ran into trouble late in the fight as he was knocked down. Ultimately, he kept his composure and took a unanimous decision victory.

Here is the round-by-round breakdown:

Round 1: Borrego landed a straight punch to the body. Some quick jabs from Heraldez were blocked. They clinched towards the end of the round, which was broken up. Heraldez was the more aggressive fighter in the round, throwing combinations and having his opponent on the defensive.

Round 2: Heraldez immediately fired shots. He went for a combination, but Borrego landed some punches as Heraldez moved away from the ropes. Swelling formed on the side of Borrego’s left eye. Borrego landed a left hand, but it didn’t have much impact. A combination from Heraldez was blocked. He landed a solid body shot as the round came to a close.

Round 3: Heraldez’s jab started becoming the story of the fight. Borrego continued to be on the defensive. Heraldez fired off multiple combinations. While they were blocked, Borrego was still hesitant to throw. A straight body punch was there for Heraldez. Blood formed above the right eye of Borrego as the bell sounded.

Round 4: A jab found the mark for Heraldez. The workrate of Heraldez was easily getting the better of Borrego. A hook landed for Borrego. The two clinched briefly. Borrego tried getting inside and making it an ugly fight. Heraldez used his fight IQ to get referee Jay Nady to quickly break them up.

Round 5: Borrego looked for punches over the top. A quick body shot was there for Heraldez. Borrego moved in, but was clinched. Nady warned Borrego of using his forearm. The round ended shortly after.

Round 6: Borrego clinched about a minute into the round. Heraldez slowed down a bit from the previous rounds. Borrego landed a left hand. A combination was there for Heraldez. Another hook was there for Borrego. A counter punch landed for Heraldez. Even after slowing down, he was still a difficult target. Borrego landed a solid hook to end the round.

Round 7: Borrego pressured Heraldez after having success near the end of round six. Wehn he went to unload, Heraldez clinched. A punch to the side of Heraldez’s body connected. A five-punch combination was there for Heraldez.

Round 8: Borrego rushed in and threw a left land. Heraldez once again avoided damage with a clinch. A body hook followed by a combination upstairs landed for Heraldez. He kept avoiding danger until Borrego caught him near the ropes. Heraldez kept his composure to landed another combination. Blood trickled from the nose of Borrego.

Round 9: A left punch found the mark for Borrego. He went to the body as Heraldez moved away. A body shot was there for Borrego. He knocked Heraldez down with a stunning left hook. Borrego pressed the action, but was clinched. Every time he went for the finishing blow, Heraldez held on. A wild hook missed, but he landed another. Heraldez survived the round.

Round 10: Borrego stalked Heraldez and hoped for another hook. Another hook clipped Heraldez. Heraldez’s punches lost their pop. Borrego had trouble landing another clean shot. Heraldez landed a combination and clinched. The final bell sounded.

Final Result: Juan Heraldez def. Jose Borrego via unanimous decision (96-93, 97-92, 97-92)