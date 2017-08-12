Judge for Yourself: Did Conor McGregor Knock Paulie Malignaggi Down?

By
Dana Becker
-
Paulie Malignaggi
Image Credit: John Gichigi/Bongarts/Getty Images

UFC president Dana White is allowing fans to decide for themselves.

Did UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor knock former IBF and WBA world boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi down during a sparring session?

Malignaggi has made his thoughts on the matter – and McGregor – very obvious during interviews in recent weeks since leaving the McGregor camp as he prepares to face Floyd Mayweather later this month.

The ex-boxing world champion responded to White and the video:

