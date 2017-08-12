Judge for Yourself: Did Conor McGregor Knock Paulie Malignaggi Down?

UFC president Dana White is allowing fans to decide for themselves.

Did UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor knock former IBF and WBA world boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi down during a sparring session?

Here is the video everyone wanted to see of Conor vs Paulie Malignaggi former IBF and WBA World Champion @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/GfFP3SKsye — Dana White (@danawhite) August 12, 2017

Malignaggi has made his thoughts on the matter – and McGregor – very obvious during interviews in recent weeks since leaving the McGregor camp as he prepares to face Floyd Mayweather later this month.

The ex-boxing world champion responded to White and the video: