Judges, Referees Assigned For Woodley-Thompson, Nurmagomedov-Ferguson Bouts

By
Matt Boone
-
0

On Tuesday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) assigned the judges and referees for the two title fights scheduled to headline the upcoming UFC 209 pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Veteran UFC official “Big” John McCarthy will serve as the third man in the Octagon when UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley meets knockout artist Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in a rematch for the 170-pound title in the main event of UFC 209.

In the co-main event, Herb Dean will be the referee for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

The judges assigned to the Welterweight title bout between Woodley and Thompson are Sal D’Amato, Chris Lee and Derek Cleary.

For the co-main event between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson, the judges will be Marcos Rosales, Junichiro Kamijo and Jeff Mullen.

UFC 209 goes down live on Saturday, March 4th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, airing live via pay-per-view. Join us here at MMANews.com on 3/4 for live round-by-round results coverage of the pay-per-view.

