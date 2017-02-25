Julia Budd: ‘I Feel Like I’m Finding my Stride Every Time I Get in There’

Julia Budd believes she reaches a higher level each time she steps inside the cage.

Budd will compete against Marloes Coenen inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma on March 3. The two will go toe-to-toe for the inaugural Bellator women’s featherweight championship. It’ll be the first time in Bellator history where women headline a card under the promotion.

“The Jewel” is on a seven-fight winning streak. Her last bout was a majority decision win over Arlene Blencowe back in Oct. 2016. Budd was recently interviewed by MMAJunkie.com. The former Strikeforce competitior said she is happy with how far she has come and she has still yet to reach her full potential: