Julia Budd: ‘I Feel Like I’m Finding my Stride Every Time I Get in There’

Julia Budd believes she reaches a higher level each time she steps inside the cage.
Budd will compete against Marloes Coenen inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma on March 3. The two will go toe-to-toe for the inaugural Bellator women’s featherweight championship. It’ll be the first time in Bellator history where women headline a card under the promotion.
“The Jewel” is on a seven-fight winning streak. Her last bout was a majority decision win over Arlene Blencowe back in Oct. 2016. Budd was recently interviewed by MMAJunkie.com. The former Strikeforce competitior said she is happy with how far she has come and she has still yet to reach her full potential:
“It’s been kind of a journey. I feel like I’m finding my stride every time I get in there and fight. It’s just constantly learning. I feel like there’s so much improvement that I’ve done between every camp. It’s never that I’ve found my stride, but I’m confident in me being a complete mixed martial artist. That’s what I found in Invicta and continued into Bellator. To be fighting her, when we first signed with Bellator, that was the goal. I feel like I’m very familiar with her from watching her so much and preparing for her.”