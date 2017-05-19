Julianna Pena: ‘I Think I Would Steamroll All The Girls at 125 Pounds’

Julianna Pena
Perhaps a weight change is in the cards for Julianna Pena.

Pena is currently the second ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight. Not including her fights on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) show, Pena is 4-1 under the UFC banner. She was submitted by Valentina Shevchenko in a title eliminator back in January.

Earlier this month, the UFC announced the addition of the women’s flyweight division. A flyweight champion will be determined through TUF.

In a recent interview on TUF Talk, “The Venezuelan Vixen” revealed she offered to compete on the upcoming season for a chance at flyweight gold (via FOX Sports):

“I was asking Dana [White] if I could get back in the house and have a crack at that belt finally. I fought at [125 pounds] a couple of times in my career so it’s not hard for me to make the weight. I walk naturally around 135 [pounds], a couple pounds heavier, so making 125 is not a problem for me.”

Never one to lack confidence, Pena said she feels she would take over the women’s 125-pound division.

“I think I would steamroll all the girls at 125 pounds but then again I’ve kind of got that big head thing going on.”

