Julianna Pena is ‘Obsessed’ With Valentina Shevchenko

All eyes will be on Julianna Pena and Valentina Shevchenko on Jan. 28. The two women’s bantamweights will compete in a likely title eliminator on a UFC on FOX event in Denver, Colorado. Pena hasn’t been shy about pleading her case for a championship opportunity.

Pena’s entry in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was through The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 18. “The Venezuelan Vixen” emerged victorious in her bouts in the TUF house. In the tournament finals, she earned a TKO win over Jessica Rakoczy to take home the TUF 18 title.

Pena recently appeared on Luke Thomas’ show on SiriusXM Rush. She made it clear that her focus is on Shevchenko:

“I watch her fighting everyday. I’m obsessed with this girl. Her social security number is 531180522, I think that’s what it is. I don’t even know actually (if) she has a social security number because she was born in the Soviet Union. I’m obsessed with this chick. I’m literally obsessed with her. I think about her morning, noon and night. I watch her videos, her favorite food is pizza. She likes to salsa on her off time.”

In the past, Pena has said there’s no one else in the division besides her who deserved a shot at 135-pound gold. Since then, Shevchenko has climbed up the ladder. Pena admitted she has a credible adversary later this month.

“She’s a very worthy opponent. She’s got great stand-up striking skills. She’s a 17-time Muay Thai world champion and I take her very seriously like I do all of my opponents. It’s gonna be a great fight, that’s all I can say.”

As you could imagine, Pena expects to walk out of the Pepsi Center victorious.

“One of us is gonna get our hands raised at the end of the day and I believe that hand is gonna be mine.”