Julien Leblanc on Mike Kent: ‘I Think I’m Better Than Him’ (Exclusive)

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

Julien Leblanc is looking to take the next leap in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Leblanc will compete in his fourth MMA bout tonight (May 12) against Mike Kent. The bout is taking place inside the Casman Centre in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada for Prestige FC 8. Leblanc is looking to improve his record to 4-0.

Speaking to MMANews.com‘s Tim Thompson, Leblanc said he wants to put Kent away:

“I don’t do predictions, but for sure I plan on finishing him. I work hard and I think I’m better than him. But for sure I’m looking for a good fight. I know Mike is a tough opponent, I know he’s good. I respect him, but I truly believe I’m the better fighter.”

Leblanc’s first professional bout was back in March 2014, but he hasn’t been as active as other fighters. He’s hoping to change that starting this year.

“I’d love to fight at least two times in 2017 to make things move a little bit. Three fights in three years is not a lot. You cannot make a big name by fighting once a year, so I’m looking forward to doing things correctly and I’m still young. I’m 25 years old, so I can take my time. But for sure I’m looking to fight two or three more times in 2017 and I’m going to take the opportunities that are given to me.”

You can listen to the full interview below: