Junior Albini Believes Andrei Arlovski Will Fight Safer at UFC Norfolk

Junior Albini doesn’t see Andrei Arlovski returning to form tomorrow night (Nov. 11).

Albini will clash with Arlovski inside the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia. The heavyweight battle will be part of the main card of UFC Fight Night 120. Arlovski will look to snap a five-fight skid.

That fact has caused Albini to believe that “The Pitbull” will play it safe in their bout (via MMAFighting.com):

“He’s not in a good moment in his career. He’s coming off five losses, so he’s not that confident anymore to stand and trade. His game depends on confidence, and he’s not that confident to take risks. I expect him to fight safer, to punch and try to grapple. Everyone is saying that this could be his last fight depending on how he performs, so all the pressure is on him. I’m focused and ready for him. I believe I’m better prepared and with a good head, and I’m happy with this big opportunity in my career.”