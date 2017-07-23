Junior Albini on UFC on FOX 25 TKO Win: ‘I Was Ready to do Three Rounds’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Junior Albini
Image Credit: Brad Penner of USA TODAY Sports

Junior Albini was preparing to go the distance last night (July 22), but he didn’t have to.

Albini took on Timothy Johnson as part of the UFC Fight Pass preliminary portion of UFC on FOX 25. Albini earned a first-round TKO victory. Speaking to the media after the fight, Albini said he’s happy with the quick finish (via MMAJunkie.com):

“The game plan was really to stand up in the whole round and to really make a war because he’s a good fighter. He’s tough. He’s never been knocked out, so in my mind, my game plan, I was ready to do the three rounds, like back and forth. I wasn’t expecting to knock him out so early, but thank God it happened.”

He went on to say that he’s living his dream being a part of the UFC banner.

“I’ve been dreaming about this for like six years, seven years, training my way to the UFC, so it’s a dream.”

Latest MMA News

Junior Albini

Junior Albini on UFC on FOX 25 TKO Win: ‘I Was Ready to do...

0
Junior Albini was preparing to go the distance last night (July 22), but he didn't have to. Albini took on Timothy Johnson as part of...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier Says he & ‘Punk’ Jon Jones Will Always Have Issues

0
Daniel Cormier doesn't believe he and Jon Jones will ever bury the hatchet. On Saturday night (July 29), Cormier will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum: ‘I Think my Next Fight Should be at 170’

0
Kelvin Gastelum is hoping to come back "home" after his UFC on FOX 25 loss. Last night (July 22), Gastelum took on former Ultimate Fighting...
Alonzo Menifield

Alonzo Menifield Talks Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Appearance

0
Alonzo Menifield was more than willing to snag a spot on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. Menifield will battle Daniel Jolly inside "The Ultimate...
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman Says Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping is Running

1
After his UFC on FOX 25 victory, Chris Weidman had a message for Michael Bisping. Last night (July 22), Weidman took on Kelvin Gastelum inside Nassau...
Load more