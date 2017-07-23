Junior Albini on UFC on FOX 25 TKO Win: ‘I Was Ready to do Three Rounds’

Junior Albini was preparing to go the distance last night (July 22), but he didn’t have to.

Albini took on Timothy Johnson as part of the UFC Fight Pass preliminary portion of UFC on FOX 25. Albini earned a first-round TKO victory. Speaking to the media after the fight, Albini said he’s happy with the quick finish (via MMAJunkie.com):

“The game plan was really to stand up in the whole round and to really make a war because he’s a good fighter. He’s tough. He’s never been knocked out, so in my mind, my game plan, I was ready to do the three rounds, like back and forth. I wasn’t expecting to knock him out so early, but thank God it happened.”

He went on to say that he’s living his dream being a part of the UFC banner.

“I’ve been dreaming about this for like six years, seven years, training my way to the UFC, so it’s a dream.”