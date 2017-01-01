Junior dos Santos Believes He’ll be ‘The Number One Heavyweight Again’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Junior dos Santos will return to action on Feb. 19. “Cigano” will go toe-to-toe with Stefan Struve in a rematch. At UFC 95 back in Feb. 2009, dos Santos earned a TKO finish over Struve. The bout lasted just 54 seconds.

The rematch was almost put on hold when dos Santos offered to step in for Cain Velasquez at UFC 207 to face Fabricio Werdum. UFC president Dana White said “Vai Cavalo” was offered the fight, but he turned it down. “Cigano” had two other fights fall through before settling for “Skyscraper.” One fighter in particular, dos Santos says turned the bout down (via MMAFighting.com):

“I was told that Mark Hunt didn’t turn down the fight, but he had some issues with the UFC, some contract stuff, so the fight didn’t happen. But Alistair (Overeem), yes, he turned it down. It looks like it was offered for him in November and then in December, and he turned it down saying that he didn’t have enough time (to prepare). I think this fight will be hard (to happen again) [laughs]. I think he knows that what happened will never happen again. He was lucky.”

While dos Santos is aiming to be the best heavyweight again, he doesn’t appear to be overlooking Struve. Despite fighting him before, “Cigano” expects a change of pace this go-around.

“When we fought in 2009, that was his first UFC fight, and my second UFC fight. We didn’t have much experience,” he said. “I believe it will be completely different now, even though we have the same line of work. I think it’s going to be a good fight.”

When dos Santos ruled the heavyweight division, he was one of the most feared strikers in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). He thinks he will get back to the top of the mountain.

“I will be the number one in the heavyweight division again. I know the mistakes I’ve done in the past, and I truly believe my skills and what I can do. I’m faster than any other heavyweight in the UFC. With or without USADA, whatever, I’m still the same.”