Junior dos Santos Explains How Fatherhood Has Helped Him as a Fighter

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos is delighted with the impact his son has had on his personal life, and that as a fighter.

Dos Santos, who recently became a father, spoke with Portal do Vale Tudo on the massive positive impacts his child has had on him as a man and as a fighter:

“Everything has been amazing since my son arrived,” said Dos Santos. He brought many answers to questions that existed inside me and now don’t exist anymore. I’m so happy. The second I leave home, I already miss him and as soon as I finish my appointments, I rush back home to be with him. I can’t explain the amount of the love I feel for him and that reflects on my day-to-day life, especially when I’m training. That’s going great by the way.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BSHe05_AmTC/

Junior dos Santos faces heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title on May 13, at UFC 211, in Dallas, Texas.