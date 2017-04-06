Junior dos Santos Explains How Fatherhood Has Helped Him as a Fighter

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos is delighted with the impact his son has had on his personal life, and that as a fighter.

Dos Santos, who recently became a father, spoke with Portal do Vale Tudo on the massive positive impacts his child has had on him as a man and as a fighter:

“Everything has been amazing since my son arrived,” said Dos Santos. He brought many answers to questions that existed inside me and now don’t exist anymore. I’m so happy. The second I leave home, I already miss him and as soon as I finish my appointments, I rush back home to be with him. I can’t explain the amount of the love I feel for him and that reflects on my day-to-day life, especially when I’m training. That’s going great by the way.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSHe05_AmTC/

Junior dos Santos faces heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title on May 13, at UFC 211, in Dallas, Texas.

LATEST NEWS

Junior dos Santos Explains How Fatherhood Has Helped Him as a Fighter

0
Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos is delighted with the impact his son has had on his personal life, and that as a fighter. Dos...

“Mayhem” Miller Pleads Guilty to Numerous Offences, Gets no Additional Jail Time

0
Jason "Mayhem" Miller is the original wildman of MMA, but all that is set to change as the former fighter gets his life back on...
video

White on Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather: “I Almost Feel Like I Have to...

0
While the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather media ritual drags on, UFC President Dana White is sweating hard to help make it happen. White has said...
video

Paige VanZant Shines Brightly on “Chopped” Episode

0
UFC strawweight contender Paige VanZant showed off her cooking skills Tuesday night on Food Network, advancing to the finals of "Chopped." VanZant, who was a...
video

UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 Media Day Faceoffs

0
Intensity was the operative word during faceoffs following media day on Wednesday for UFC 210. We also saw a new person stand between the fighters,...