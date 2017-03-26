Junior dos Santos: ‘I Will Finish Stipe Miocic in The Second Round’

Junior dos Santos feels he can capture Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold a second time.

“Cigano” will have an opportunity to do just that when he meets reigning champion Stipe Miocic. The two will battle for the heavyweight title on May 13 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The bout is expected to headline UFC 211.

In their first encounter, dos Santos defeated Miocic by unanimous decision back in Dec. 2014. There were fans and analysts who believed Miocic should’ve been awarded the victory. Since that time, Miocic has beaten Fabricio Werdum to capture the gold and had a successful title defense against Alistair Overeem.

MMA Latest News recently sat down with dos Santos. The former heavyweight ruler predicted a second-round finish of Miocic: