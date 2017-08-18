Junior dos Santos’ Manager Denies PED Use in Statement

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Junior dos Santos
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Junior dos Santos’ manager has spoken out over the fighter’s potential anti-doping violation.

Earlier tonight (Aug. 18), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) revealed that dos Santos has been pulled from UFC 215. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) notified the UFC of “Cigano’s” potential violation. A replacement opponent for Francis Ngannou is currently being looked at.

In a statement released to MMAFighting.com, dos Santos’ manager Ana Guedes had the following to say:

“We are still trying to understand the test results, so that we can investigate and determine what happened. What we know as of now is that Junior dos Santos has never taken PEDs, has never knowingly used any banned substances, and has always supported USADA’s policies and efforts to keep the sport clean. If ever there was a fighter who made his position on this issue unequivocal, it’s Junior. We are confident that we will be able to figure out what happened, and will provide an explanation once we have one.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos’ Manager Denies PED Use in Statement

0
Junior dos Santos' manager has spoken out over the fighter's potential anti-doping violation. Earlier tonight (Aug. 18), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) revealed that dos...
Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. Threatens Lawsuit if Conor McGregor Fights Dirty

0
Floyd Mayweather Sr. is warning Conor McGregor not to use underhanded tactics on Aug. 26. McGregor is set to do battle with Mayweather Jr. inside...
Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos Off UFC 215 For Potential USADA Violation

1
Junior dos Santos has been pulled from UFC 215 and is facing a suspension. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder was set...
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg: I Have no Interest in Fighting Amanda Nunes

2
Cris Cyborg would rather not fight a fellow Brazilian, but she won't rule it out. Cyborg is the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's featherweight...
T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw Talks Drama, Responds to Jimmie Rivera’s Sparring Claims

0
T.J. Dillashaw has grown tired of being surrounded by drama. Dillashaw is set to challenge Cody Garbrandt for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title....
Load more