Junior dos Santos’ Manager Denies PED Use in Statement

Junior dos Santos’ manager has spoken out over the fighter’s potential anti-doping violation.

Earlier tonight (Aug. 18), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) revealed that dos Santos has been pulled from UFC 215. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) notified the UFC of “Cigano’s” potential violation. A replacement opponent for Francis Ngannou is currently being looked at.

In a statement released to MMAFighting.com, dos Santos’ manager Ana Guedes had the following to say:

“We are still trying to understand the test results, so that we can investigate and determine what happened. What we know as of now is that Junior dos Santos has never taken PEDs, has never knowingly used any banned substances, and has always supported USADA’s policies and efforts to keep the sport clean. If ever there was a fighter who made his position on this issue unequivocal, it’s Junior. We are confident that we will be able to figure out what happened, and will provide an explanation once we have one.”