Junior dos Santos Says Boxing Match With Anthony Joshua Would be 'Sensational'

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Junior dos Santos
Image Credit: Per Haljestam of USA TODAY Sports

Junior dos Santos likes the idea of having a boxing match with current WBA, IBF, and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Since talks of a potential super fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather took off, top mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters have expressed their desire to compete in high profile boxing matches. Jose Aldo and Jimi Manuwa are just two of the many fighters who see the dollar signs in a boxing super fight.

During a recent interview with Combate, “Cigano” said that after his rematch with Miocic he’s willing to throw down with Joshua (via Bloody Elbow):

“I would love to have a boxing match. Since I’m going to be the UFC heavyweight champion and there can be only one toughest man on the planet, I would like to fight Anthony Joshua. Champion against champion. It would be sensational.”

The former UFC heavyweight kingpin then went into his thoughts on the rematch with Miocic and why he feels his time is now.

“It was such a tough fight. Stipe has heavy hands and great boxing. It was a hard fight for both of us and we learned a lot from each other. I think we have both improved and we will put on an even better fight. In the end, all that matters is who won. I was so happy with that win. I want the same result. I believe I will knock him out in the second round. I’m very confident. I’m a father now and I’m going through a great time in my life. It’s going to be incredible for the fans. I feel stronger, healthier and I feel like it’s my time. I’ve been working and I feel prepared. I respect Miocic and I will be in my best shape for this fight.”

