Junior dos Santos Says he Was Devastated by USADA Violation

Junior dos Santos initially didn’t handle his U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation well.

“Cigano” was set to take on Francis Ngannou last month. The heavyweight tilt would’ve taken place inside Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on the UFC 215 card. When dos Santos was flagged by USADA, the match-up was pulled.

Speaking to Combate, dos Santos explained how he reacted to the news (via MMAMania.com):

“At first I was devastated. I’ve been in favor of USADA, I’ve always said how much I support it, how much I want a drugless sport, a fair sport. I’ve always been clean, so my mind is at ease. Everything is under investigation, now, but that’s another problem, because I have no idea where this came from and it’s up to me to prove my innocence and that’s kind of weird. At first I used to think ‘Why is USADA there? For cheaters or for the ones who play by the rules end up as victims?’ I’m obviously a victim of a situation that I don’t what it is. I’m getting major support from USADA and from the UFC in my search for answers. This not knowing is absurd, it eats you up inside, it’s like tearing your soul apart. I’ve always been very vocal about all this, but now the only thing I ask myself is if USADA is there for cheaters or for innocent people who end up in this situation.”