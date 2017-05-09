Junior dos Santos Says He’s ‘Hungrier’ Than He’s Ever Been Going Into UFC 211

Junior dos Santos is preparing for another championship bout.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder will challenge current champion Stipe Miocic. The two will meet inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for UFC 211. The event takes place on May 13.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, dos Santos admitted his first fight with Miocic was difficult:

“The first fight was a really tough fight for us, but the biggest lesson is that you can’t underestimate anybody, especially in this division. All the guys, they are tough opponents, and one punch can change the whole thing.”

“Cigano” feels more motivated than ever and believes he can capture heavyweight gold again.

“I think I’m hungrier. That first time, everything was amazing. I was living in an excellent moment, and I became champion. But now, after a lot of things were going on in my career and my life, one of the things I still have on my mind is I am the No. 1 (guy) in this division. I can be the champion, and I will show you and everybody what I’m talking about on Saturday. Because sometimes things don’t work well, but now, I’m making sure everything is working well for me. And I’m going to put on a great show and win this fight.”