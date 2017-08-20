Junior Dos Santos Releases Statement Addressing Potential Doping Violation

Dos Santos was preparing to meet Cameroonian rising star Francis Ngannou at UFC 215 before USADA notified the former champ of a potential violation

While the Brazilian and his team have denied any foul play and maintained that he is innocent.

Dos Santos took to Instagram on Sunday to release a statement, protesting that “the truth will prevail”:

“I’m not here to give an explanation,” Dos Santos stated (transcription via MMAJunkie.com). “Soon, everything will be clear to all of you and no doubt – truth will prevail. I’m here in respect for all of you guys. I just want to say that this situation is very tough for me, my team and my family. And I would never cheat. It goes against everything I stand for. I play a fair game. We will get to the bottom of this, figure out what happened, learn from it and move on. And I hope in the near future, Francis Ngannou and me can face each other and give you guys the show you were expecting. For now, thank you very much for your support. It means a lot to me, and that’s why I’m here.”