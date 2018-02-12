Jussier Formiga Believes he Should be Next UFC Flyweight Contender

Jussier Formiga believes he has earned the right to an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title shot.

This past Saturday night (Feb. 10), Formiga took on Ben Nguyen on the UFC 221 prelims. The two met inside Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. Formiga won the bout via rear-naked choke submission.

Formiga has now won two straight bouts and is 3-1 in his last four outings. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Formiga questioned what more he has to do to prove he’s worthy of a title opportunity:

“What else do I have to do? I went to Japan and finished a guy that was submitting everyone, and now I came to Australia and submitted a top 10, a popular fighter, so I believe I’ve shown that I can become the next contender and fight Demetrious.”

Losses to Ray Borg and Henry Cejudo might make Formiga’s title hopes a tough sell. He’s also fallen to John Dodson and Joseph Benavidez. Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has defeated all four men.

