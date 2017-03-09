Jussier Formiga Motivated by Tim Elliott’s Performance Against Demetrious Johnson

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jussier Formiga
Image Credit: UFC's official YouTube channel

Jussier Formiga believes Demetrious Johnson has been figured out to an extent.

Formiga currently sits at the third position on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight rankings. He will be competing this Saturday night (March 11) inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. His opponent will be eighth ranked Ray Borg.

Sergio Pettis was originally set to face Formiga back in January, but Formiga was out with a foot injury. Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Formiga explained the difference between Pettis and Borg:

“Sergio is more of a striker who wins by decision, and Ray Borg is a wrestler, with good jiu-jitsu, who doesn’t spend much time on the feet. It’s an interesting fight for me. Borg is even better ranked than Pettis. Not much changes for me. My focus is the same. I spent 25 days recovering my foot, and now I’m focused on getting another victory.”

Back in Dec. 2016, UFC flyweight champion Johnson made his ninth successful title defense against Tim Elliott. It wasn’t easy as Elliott was able to avoid bad situations and even threatened with submissions throughout the fight. Formiga believes the bout showed that “Mighty Mouse” is beatable.

“I think I have very good weapons with which to face Demetrious Johnson, starting with my grappling. I also learn something new every day when training boxing, wrestling and muay Thai. After Demetrious faced Tim Elliott, we learned a lot. He’s not as unbeatable as his opponents used to think. He can be defeated. I was very motivated by Tim Elliott’s performance.”

LATEST NEWS

Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman: ‘Michael Bisping’s Got The Golden Horseshoe up His Ass’

0
Chris Weidman isn't impressed with Michael Bisping's run as middleweight champion. Bisping knocked out Luke Rockhold in a stunner to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Jussier Formiga

Jussier Formiga Motivated by Tim Elliott’s Performance Against Demetrious Johnson

0
Jussier Formiga believes Demetrious Johnson has been figured out to an extent. Formiga currently sits at the third position on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Frankie Edgar Yair Rodriguez

Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez Made Official For UFC 211 in Dallas

0
Frankie Edgar has a dance partner and it isn't Ricardo Lamas. Today (March 9) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced the addition of a featherweight...

Yoel Romero: ‘I’m Going to Wait Because I Should be Champion Right Now’

0
Yoel Romero knows he's due for a title shot, so he will wait for it to arise. Despite laying waste to elite middleweights including former...
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold: ‘Michael Bisping Knows He’s a Lucky Son of a B*tch’

0
The bad blood between Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping has yet to simmer down. Rockhold and "The Count" have battled twice before. Rockhold earned a...