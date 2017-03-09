Jussier Formiga Motivated by Tim Elliott’s Performance Against Demetrious Johnson

Jussier Formiga believes Demetrious Johnson has been figured out to an extent.

Formiga currently sits at the third position on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight rankings. He will be competing this Saturday night (March 11) inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. His opponent will be eighth ranked Ray Borg.

Sergio Pettis was originally set to face Formiga back in January, but Formiga was out with a foot injury. Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Formiga explained the difference between Pettis and Borg:

“Sergio is more of a striker who wins by decision, and Ray Borg is a wrestler, with good jiu-jitsu, who doesn’t spend much time on the feet. It’s an interesting fight for me. Borg is even better ranked than Pettis. Not much changes for me. My focus is the same. I spent 25 days recovering my foot, and now I’m focused on getting another victory.”

Back in Dec. 2016, UFC flyweight champion Johnson made his ninth successful title defense against Tim Elliott. It wasn’t easy as Elliott was able to avoid bad situations and even threatened with submissions throughout the fight. Formiga believes the bout showed that “Mighty Mouse” is beatable.