Jussier Formiga vs. Ray Borg Set For UFC Fight Night in Fortaleza

Ray Borg (10-2) will be getting a big step up in competition. He’ll do battle with Jussier Formiga (19-4) at a UFC Fight Night event in Fortaleza, Brazil on March 11. Combate brought word of the bout.

“The Tazmexican Devil” is coming off a one-sided win over Louis Smolka at UFC 207 late last month. It was a rebound win for Borg, who came into the bout off a unanimous loss to Justin Scoggins. Borg’s tilt with Smolka was his first with Jackson-Wink MMA.

Formiga has gone 5-3 inside the Octagon. After falling short in a split decision loss to Henry Cejudo, Formiga fought Dustin Ortiz in Brasilia. The Brazilian took the fight by unanimous decision.

This UFC Fight Night event has its headliner set. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort will go toe-to-toe with Kelvin Gastelum in the main event. Lightweights Edson Barboza and Beneil Dariush will also be featured on the card.

Former UFC champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will do battle with Gian Villante. A women’s bantamweight tilt between former title challenger Bethe Correia and Marion Reneau is also set for the event.