Justin Buchholz Discusses Cody Garbrandt’s UFC 217 Title Loss

Team Alpha Male coach Justin Buchholz has broken his silence on Cody Garbrandt’s first professional mixed martial arts loss.

At UFC 217, Garbrandt put the bantamweight title on the line against T.J. Dillashaw. The title bout took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City earlier this month. “No Love” was finished in the second round via TKO.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Buchholz talked about the bout and how injuries may have played a role in the result:

“Honestly, Cody, he was hurt a lot this year. This is a known fact: The fight is won or lost in the gym. It’s such a known fact. So the camp going into it, it’s everything. With Cody’s injuries and what was going on with the gym. I just felt like – especially to get someone like T.J., T.J. is one of the most sickest competitors I’ve ever seen. He will train hard, and he will do whatever it takes to win this fight and this competition. He’s so ultra competitive.”

He went on to say that Team Alpha Male knew the tough challenge that was ahead.

“Cody has that competitive streak, as well, but I’ve never really seen another fighter like T.J. who has that type of just singular focus like that. And to train for T.J. Dillashaw for a year – this guy’s training, just in the gym, just trying to get back everything that he thinks was taken from him or whatnot. And this is the guy we’re going to face. I knew we were in for a tough fight.”