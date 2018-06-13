Justin Gaethje vs. Al Iaquinta Official For UFC Lincoln

Justin Gaethje and Al Iaquinta will indeed throw down late summer.

Gaethje and Iaquinta have had a little exchange going regarding putting the bout together. Now, both men can rest easy knowing that it’ll become a reality. The UFC announced the match-up earlier this evening:

Just last week, UFC president Dana White claimed the fight was off due to Iaquinta being “100 percent out of that fight.” It looks like things turned around pretty quickly or there was a miscommunication. Nevertheless, this bout is going down and many are expecting fireworks.

Gaethje has dropped two straight bouts. He was knocked out by Eddie Alvarez back in Dec. 2017 in his first loss as a professional. “The Highlight” then fell to Dustin Poirier via fourth-round TKO. Both bouts were “Fight of the Year” worthy. He’ll be looking to avoid his third straight defeat.

Iaquinta is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 223. That bout took place back in April inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Iaquinta served as a last-minute replacement when Max Holloway was pulled due to weight cutting concerns.

UFC Lincoln takes place inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on Aug. 25. Following his controversial decision loss to Lyoto Machida, Eryk Anders will attempt to bounce back when he meets Tim Williams. Middleweights Andrew Sanchez and Antonio Braga Neto are also set to clash. Rani Yahya returns to action to meet Luke Sanders.

Before his UFC 225 victory over Rashad Evans, Anthony Smith told MMA News that he wanted to compete on the UFC Lincoln card. Smith made it clear after the bout that he wasn’t lying when he said he’s gunning for a spot at the event. While nothing has been confirmed, Smith walked away from his bout unscathed and would be a clear fan favorite to the Lincoln crowd where he resides.

Who is your early pick, Justin Gaethje or Al Iaquinta?