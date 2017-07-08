Justin Gaethje Believes Tony Ferguson Will Pass on Him For Next Fight

Justin Gaethje isn’t counting on fighting Tony Ferguson next.

Last night (July 8) “The Highlight” made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gaethje finished Michael Johnson in a war that won’t soon be forgotten.

Speaking to the media after the fight, Gaethje said he’s open to a bout with Ferguson but doesn’t think the feeling is mutual (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He’ll probably say I’m not worthy. He lost to Michael Johnson; I just finished him. So he’ll be full of (expletive) when he says that.”

Now that he has a TKO win over the fifth ranked UFC lightweight, Gaethje wants the faster route to an interim title fight.

“Whoever gets me closer to an interim title right now. McGregor’s not here. So I’m going to get that interim title on my waist, and when he comes back, pressure.”