Justin Gaethje Blames McGregor’s Gas Tank on Lack of Grappling

Justin Gaethje believes he’s narrowed down the solution to Conor McGregor’s tendency to fade late in fights.

Last month, McGregor took on Floyd Mayweather in a “Money Fight.” The bout was contested inside a boxing ring. “Notorious” looked decent early on, but faded late in the fight. Mayweather earned a 10th-round TKO victory.

After the fight, McGregor admitted that he has a tendency to stumble backwards when he gets tired. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Gaethje offered an explanation for McGregor’s main issue:

“The reason he can’t fight through when he gets super tired is he’s never grappled. You have to learn how to fight through when it sucks and it’s really hard. You have to be in that position over and over and over, to be able to perform in that mindset. The fact that he’s never wrestled or grappled, it doesn’t help when he gets super tired and starts questioning himself.”