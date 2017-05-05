Justin Gaethje Calls Himself ‘Idiot’ for Wanting Edson Barboza

Former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is someone you want to get yourself familiar with.

Gaethje recently signed a contract with the UFC and made it known he wants the best of the best at 155 pounds.

And that includes a possible suicidal fight with Edson Barboza.

“To be honest with you, I looked in the mirror and I said three names to me: Khabib, Ferguson and Barboza, and I almost had a panic attack when Barboza came to mind; right when that came to my mind, I said, all right, that’s the mother (expletive) that I’m fighting,” Gaethje said in a recent interview with MMAjunkie. “I called my manager, and I said, ‘This is who I want.’ Who knows? That’s just what I’m looking for right now. Obviously, I’m an idiot. No one’s in there asking for the most dangerous mother(expletive) on the planet.”

Gaethje is a perfect 17-0 in his career and had little trouble turning back each challenge in his WSOF run. He scored 10 consecutive wins for the promotion before letting his contract expire and signing with the UFC.

Now ready to compete inside the Octagon, Gaethje feels there is no one that can stand in his way.

“I’m not saying I’m going to go and beat everybody, but in due time, I will beat everybody. I might take a couple losses on the way, but this sport really just comes down to fractions of inches and fractions of seconds between success and defeat, so that’s the way I look at every single fight,” he said. “Every exchange that I’ve ever been into in a fight, that’s my mindset, is I’m going to be the object with the most force going into the exchange, into the car crash. That’s what I do, and I’m going to go in there and do the same thing.”

