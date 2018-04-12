Justin Gaethje Believes That Conor McGregor “Paying Millions Of Dollars” Is Enough Punishment

Gaethje looks set to make a statement at UFC on Fox 29 and put his name forward for a title shot

Justin Gaethje faces Dustin Poirier at UFC on FOX 29 this Saturday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Gaethje is coming off of a Fight of the Night TKO loss to Eddie Alvarez, and he hopes to get to back winning ways against the man known as “The Diamond”.

After Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully won the lightweight championship against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, there is now a clear target for Gaethje to aim towards.

“There is a more clear path,” Gaethje said Wednesday at UFC on FOX 29 open workouts, “even though Khabib says he wants to go fight GSP, which is counterproductive to everything he talked sh*t to Conor about, or talked sh*t on Conor about. But other than that, yeah, it doesn’t matter. Tony (Ferguson), the winner of [Kevin Lee] and (Edson) Barboza [could be next in line for me], but it doesn’t matter — I’ve got to get past Poirier, who’s a very dangerous opponent, and I’d be a fool to look past him.”

It’s clear that Khabib’s victory has improved the clarity of the lightweight division. The division is no longer being held up by the inactiveness of Conor McGregor.

After his victory at UFC 223, Khabib Nurmagomedov seized the opportunity to call out UFC legend Georges St-Pierre. This decision was confusing to many, as he still has a lot of unfinished business in the 155 lb division.

Justin Gaethje also spoke about Conor McGregor’s antics at UFC 223.

“There’s nothing really you can make of that,” Gaethje said. “Its crazy circumstances that we hope will never happen again, but you put a bunch of fighters in an arena and someone might fight each other.

“Conor’s going to get punished by paying millions of dollars to people, so that’s plenty of punishment. And I don’t want him to go anywhere, because like I said, I’m going to fight and claw my way to the championship. So either he’s there or Khabib’s there, it doesn’t matter.”

The actions of Conor McGregor will be a topic of conversation for some time to come, but there is huge uncertainty surrounding the legal action that may take place.

Justin Gaethje looks to make a statement at UFC on Fox 29 and put his name forward for a potential title fight in the future. This will be a difficult case to make, but it’s unclear when McGregor will return to action and Tony Ferguson may be out for some time with his torn LCL knee injury.

Would Justin Gaethje deserve a title shot if he is able to defeat Dustin Poirier?