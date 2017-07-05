Justin Gaethje Doesn’t Want to be a ‘Piece of Sh*t’ to Get Noticed

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Justin Gaethje
Image Credit: World Series of Fighting

Justin Gaethje isn’t a fan of the trash talking style of many fighters.

When Gaethje was signed by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), he came in with some buzz due to his exciting fighting style. He’s never been known to be a trash talker and there’s a reason why.

Speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, “The Highlight” and former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion said he’s uninterested in trashing his opponents (via MMAFighting.com):

“The most detrimental thing to me is the fact you have to be a piece of s**t for people to like you. It’s crazy to me. People love the fact Chael Sonnen is saying he’s undefeated. It’s crazy to me that people like something like that but don’t give respect to the fighters that just put it on the line. Tim Boestch just got a sweet KO. He’s not gonna talk s**t so it won’t help him. That’s unfortunate. I don’t like how people are so uneducated they need bulls**t to watch a fight. You see Tony Ferguson saying he won’t fight Kevin Lee because he doesn’t meet his standards? F**k him. That’s a b**ch move. You’re at the top and either you want to fight or you don’t. I want to fight and hopefully that registers with the UFC.”

