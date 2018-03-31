Justin Gaethje: Dustin Poirier is Going to Have a Hell of a Time Putting me Away

Justin Gaethje isn’t going to make things easy for Dustin Poirier.

On April 14, Gaethje and Poirier will do battle inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The lightweight scrap will headline UFC on FOX 29. This will be “The Highlight’s” first bout since suffering defeat for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Like Gaethje, Poirier is known for his finishing ability as well. “The Diamond” has 22 victories and 11 of them have come via knockout. He also has six more finishes via submission.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Gaethje said Poirier will need to go through a war to put him away:

“Before Eddie landed that knee, I was never in serious trouble. He did land some good body shots that did hurt my body for five, 10 seconds, but I was able to recover fast. Dustin is going to have a hell of a time putting me away. It’s going to be a great fight for the fans, and Dustin has just as good a chance as me to get my hand raised.”

UFC on FOX 29 will also feature a welterweight showdown between Carlos Condit and Matt Brown. Middleweight prospect Israel Adesanya will also be in action as he meets Marvin Vettori. Stick with MMANews.com for coverage of the event.

Do you think Justin Gaethje can be stopped at UFC on FOX 29?