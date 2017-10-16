Justin Gaethje Explains Why he Isn’t a Fan of Short-Notice Fights

Justin Gaethje is a fan favorite with an exciting style, but he’s drawing the line with short-notice fights.

Gaethje will take on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Eddie Alvarez inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The action will be featured on the main card of UFC 218.

Speaking to the media, Gaethje explained why short-notice bouts isn’t his style (via MMAJunkie.com):

“The effort I put in, I expect myself to have eight to 12 weeks of preparation, and that’s the way I do things. So I hope to never make the mistake – I just want to put it on the record for myself, to look back on – that I hope I never make the mistake of taking a last-second fight. Because inside, I would want to. But it shouldn’t happen.”

He went on to say he plans to finish Alvarez quickly.

“I’m going to go in there and finish Eddie absolutely as fast as possible. I deserve a shot at the championship if I keep beating these guys. So I hope I earn that. I will earn it. I think Conor’s going to make somebody earn it. These boys tonight, I hope they put on a show for us. But I have a feeling one of them just wants to win.”