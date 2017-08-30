Justin Gaethje Hopes Quick KO Over Alvarez Leads to McGregor Bout

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Justin Gaethje Michael Johnson
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Justin Gaethje hopes his performance over Eddie Alvarez can persuade Conor McGregor to face him.

Gaethje will do battle with Alvarez on Dec. 1 at “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) Finale 26. The action takes place inside the Park Theatre in Paradise, Nevada. The two are serving as coaches on TUF 26.

At a recent media lunch, Gaethje talked about wanting to throw leather with McGregor (via MMAFighting.com):

“McGregor, when he comes back, he’s gonna pick whoever he wants. As the competitor that I see him being, he’s gonna want the most dangerous guy. When I finish Eddie Alvarez quickly, that’s gonna be me.”

He went on to say that he’ll prove to be the best option for “Notorious.”

“On paper and on TV, I’m the most dangerous, violent guy in this division. Most hittable guy. So that’s probably someone he’d want to fight. As long as I knock out Eddie Alvarez quickly, that’s my goal — to get that fight.”

