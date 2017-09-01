Justin Gaethje: I’m Excited to Get Punched in The Face by Eddie Alvarez

Justin Gaethje is more than willing to eat some shots from a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder.

“The Highlight” will meet Eddie Alvarez at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale on Dec. 1. The two lightweights are set to clash inside the Park Theatre in Paradise, Nevada. It’ll be Gaethje’s second bout under the UFC banner.

During a recent appearance on UFC Unfiltered, Gaethje expressed his enthusiasm over the bout (via BJPenn.com):

“I think it’s a great match-up for me. I’m much more athletic, faster, [Eddie Alvarez] is getting older and he’s getting up there at the end of his career — that’s fact. I think my leg kicks are going to be very detrimental to his lead leg. I’m working at just getting better every day and I’m ready to fight Eddie Alvarez. I’ve been watching him since I was in high school, I was a fan of him, been a fan forever and I’m still a fan of his. I’m excited to get punched in the face by him.”