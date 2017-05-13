Justin Gaethje: ‘I’m The Most Violent Lightweight on This Planet’

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211

Justin Gaethje is fired up for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

Gaethje was last seen competing for the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) organization. “The Highlight” was the reigning lightweight champion and had five successful title defenses. His next bout will be under the UFC banner.

Welcoming him will be sixth ranked UFC lightweight Michael Johnson. The two 155-pounders will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 7. The bout is set to headline The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale, which is part of “International Fight Week.”

Johnson has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. He lost decisions to Beneil Dariush and Nate Diaz. After knocking out Dustin Poirier, “The Menace” was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite the recent snag, Johnson is still viewed as a dangerous 155-pounder.

During the UFC’s “Summer Kickoff” conference, Gaethje let it be known that he plans on showing Johnson that he’s ready for prime time (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m a violent mother(expletive). I’m the most violent lightweight on this planet, and I will prove that. You will find out. It’s going to be a march, a march to deep water, baby, and you’re not going to last. You can’t swim in this water.”