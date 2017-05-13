Justin Gaethje: ‘I’m The Most Violent Lightweight on This Planet’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Justin Gaethje
Image Credit: World Series of Fighting

Fantasy MMA contests are now available for UFC 211
Play free or compete for real cash at BSMMA.com

Justin Gaethje is fired up for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

Gaethje was last seen competing for the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) organization. “The Highlight” was the reigning lightweight champion and had five successful title defenses. His next bout will be under the UFC banner.

Welcoming him will be sixth ranked UFC lightweight Michael Johnson. The two 155-pounders will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 7. The bout is set to headline The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale, which is part of “International Fight Week.”

Johnson has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. He lost decisions to Beneil Dariush and Nate Diaz. After knocking out Dustin Poirier, “The Menace” was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite the recent snag, Johnson is still viewed as a dangerous 155-pounder.

During the UFC’s “Summer Kickoff” conference, Gaethje let it be known that he plans on showing Johnson that he’s ready for prime time (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m a violent mother(expletive). I’m the most violent lightweight on this planet, and I will prove that. You will find out. It’s going to be a march, a march to deep water, baby, and you’re not going to last. You can’t swim in this water.”

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje: ‘I’m The Most Violent Lightweight on This Planet’

0
Justin Gaethje is fired up for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut. Gaethje was last seen competing for the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) organization....
Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson: ‘I’m Not a Gatekeeper of The UFC’

0
Michael Johnson doesn't want to be known as a stepping stone. Johnson, who is the sixth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight, will welcome Justin...
Matt Bessette

CES MMA 44: Matt Bessette Retains Title in Barn Burner With Reynaldo Trujillo

0
Matt Bessette (22-7) had another exciting fracas and this time it was against Reynaldo Trujillo (22-19). The two met at the center of the cage....
Greg Rebello

CES MMA 44: Greg Rebello Submits Kevin Ray Sears in Final Frame

0
Greg Rebello (22-7) earned his second straight win thanks to a submission over Kevin Ray Sears (6-4). Rebello went high with a kick that was...
Sean Soriano

CES MMA 44: Sean Soriano Brutalizes Jabob Bohn’s Lead Leg

0
Jacob Bohn (5-4) couldn't withstand the leg kicks of Sean Soriano (10-5). The beginning of the fight looked to be a feeling out process. Soriano...
Emmanuel Walo

CES MMA 44: Emmanuel Walo Sweeps Scorecards Against Jon Manley

0
Jon Manley (9-4) couldn't find an answer to the heavy-hitting Emmanuel Walo (12-2-1). A right leg kick landed for Manley early. Walo threw a heavy...
Mike Rodriguez

CES MMA 44: Mike Rodriguez Stops Alec Hooben in Opening Round

0
Alec Hooben (5-3) couldn't keep his momentum going against Mike Rodriguez (8-2) at CES MMA 44. Rodriguez opened up the fight with a jab. Hooben...
Carlos Candelario

CES MMA 44: Carlos Candelario Finishes Tim Wheeler in First Round

0
Carlos Candelario (6-0) remains unbeaten thanks to his TKO victory over Tim Wheeler (2-3). Immediately, Wheeler went high with a kick. He went for a...
Justin Sumter

CES MMA 44: Justin Sumter Puts on Stand-Up Clinic Against Brian Sparrow

0
Justin Sumter (4-1) has handed Brian Sparrow (2-1) the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The fight opened up with Sparrow...
Derrick Lewis

Forget the UFC Title, Derrick Lewis Says He’s Fighting For The Money

0
Derrick Lewis will take the cash over gold any day of the week. Lewis is scheduled to meet Mark Hunt inside the Vector Arena in Auckland,...