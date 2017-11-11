Justin Gaethje: It’s All About How You Finish in This Sport

Justin Gaethje knows the importance of impressive finishes in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Gaethje is set to take on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Eddie Alvarez. The action takes place inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 2. It’ll be featured on the main card of UFC 218.

“The Highlight” is known for his ability to take damage and dish it out. In his UFC debut, Gaethje finished Michael Johnson in an exciting 155-pound tilt. Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Gaethje talked about the importance of not letting fights go to the judges:

“I can control the things that I can control, and that’s my effort Dec. 2. On top of that, I don’t know when McGregor is going to fight, I don’t know if I’ll get Ferguson next, I don’t know how Edson or Khabib will finish their fight or if they’ll get the fight over me — they’re ranked ahead of me, so you think they would. But it’s all about how you finish in this sport, so if I can go out there and finish how I want to — finish how I need to — hopefully I’ll get the winner of Ferguson and McGregor, or I’ll just get Ferguson if McGregor don’t want to fight.”