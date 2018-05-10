Justin Gaethje to Potential Opponents: The Money is Here

Justin Gaethje has fought in the Octagon three times, with all three fights being instant classics and Fight of the Night winners. And judging from Gaethje’s social media activity Wednesday night, this is a trend that his peers currently without a fight can count on and count money on should they face off against him:

Gaethje’s last fight saw him come up on the losing end in a four-round war against Dustin Poirier in the Glendale, Arizona for his second straight defeat. Gaethje has come under criticism by some for not mixing in some of his Division I wrestling skills he acquired from The University of Northern Colorado. To be sure, Gaethje is a crowd pleasure and only knows one way to fight, even if it doesn’t always generate the desired outcome. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Gaethje addressed the predictability of his approach and conceded that a change may be necessary:

“It definitely would be a good idea. I have to get people guessing if I’m going to take them down or not. They know what I’m coming with right now. Everyone knows I’m going to come in there and I’m going to stop your takedowns. So, yeah, it would benefit me to keep them guessing. I need to work it into my game plan.”

Based on tonight’s tweet, however, Justin Gaethje apparently plans on keeping the same fan-friendly, bloodsport approach to fighting and is even enticing three available lightweights in the top 10 known also known for having entertaining fights to meet him in the Octagon to make a “guaranteed” 50 grand. Nate Diaz is reportedly in talks to face Georges St. Pierre at UFC 227, but nothing has been confirmed yet. By mentioning money, Gaethje is certainly talking Diaz’s language. Edson Barboza is on a nearly identical timeline as Gaethje, both last fighting within one week of one another. Of the three, Tony Ferguson would likely require the most patience, with El Cucuy undergoing knee surgery just last month. Gaethje also tagged Michael Johnson in the tweet in what may be an indicator that he is also open to re-matching his first UFC opponent, who is also without a current opponent.

