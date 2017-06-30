Justin Gaethje on Conor McGregor: ‘We’ve Seen Him Quit’

Justin Gaethje didn’t come to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to be a gatekeeper.

The former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion makes his UFC debut on July 7 for “The Ultimate Fighter 25” finale. He’ll take on Michael Johnson in the main event inside the T-Mobile Arena.

Gaethje is well aware that Conor McGregor rules the roost at 155 pounds. “The Highlight” recently appeared on the UFC Unfiltered podcast and said “Notorious” remains a quitter in his eyes (via MMAFighting.com):

“Skill wise, there’s nobody that’s gonna outwork me. He’ll outtalk me, that’s for damn sure but he ain’t gonna outwork me. His skill set is special, he’s got a great left hand. But we’ve seen him quit. He’s got quit in his heart and once a quitter, always a quitter.”

Gaethje expressed confidence in his ability to defeat McGregor should the two cross paths.

“I’m gonna get that opportunity. I’m gonna get the interim belt around my waist and then when he comes back, he has to fight me. [I’ll] make it a dogfight, make it a war, everything he doesn’t want it to be. Absolutely [I’m calling for a title shot after my fight]. Like I said, if I get that belt around my waist, there’s no question who he has to fight when he comes back. Well, he can fight whoever the hell he wants obviously but if I have the interim title and I’m finishing people like I know I can, he has to fight me.”