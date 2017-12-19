Justin Gaethje on KO Loss to Eddie Alvarez: ‘I Couldn’t Break Him’

Justin Gaethje is reflecting on his UFC 218 loss to Eddie Alvarez.

Earlier this month, Gaethje took on former UFC lightweight kingpin Alvarez inside the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. For the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career, Gaethje suffered a loss. He was knocked out in the third round.

Both men said going into the bout that they were competing for the “Most Violent Fighter” title. While there is no physical gold, Alvarez can crown himself as the unofficial champion.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Gaethje spoke on the loss (via Flo Combat):

“Man, he’s tough. He’s tough. He’s a warrior. I bring it out of people. I keep telling people I need to, like, start smiling to my opponents and shaking hands and just being nice so when the bell rings I catch them off guard. I used to catch people off guard, but everyone’s ready now. They know I’m coming full fury.”

“The Highlight” went on to say that Alvarez simply wouldn’t crack.

“He was ready. He was so in shape. His cardio was on point. I couldn’t break him. I broke 18 people in a row, and on my 19th fight, I found someone that I could not break. I enjoyed it. I appreciated it.”