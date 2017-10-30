Justin Gaethje to Drive Pace Car for NASCAR Event in Phoenix

Justin Gaethje, who is currently shown each week on FOX Sports 1 as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter, will drive the pace car ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race set for November 12 at Phoenix Raceway.

Gaethje, a former World Series of Fighting champion, returns to the Octagon for a second time in December when he faces fellow TUF coach Eddie Alvarez.

Gaethje is not the first MMA fighter to earn such an honor, as Anderson Silva, Benson Henderson, Henry Cejudo, Chael Sonnen and Dominick Cruz also previously drove the pace car for a race in Phoenix.

The unbeaten Gaethje earned a win over Michael Johnson in his Octagon debut, claiming “Fight of the Night” honors for his efforts. He is a former All-American wrestler at the University of Northern Colorado.