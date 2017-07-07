Justin Gaethje Topples Michael Johnson After Ridiculous Brawl

Our main event of the evening kicks off with No. 5-ranked Michael Johnson welcoming former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champ Justin Gaethje to the UFC. Check out the play-by-play here:

Round 1:

Both men are throwing hard shots right off the bat. Johnson lands some decent shots but it’s Gaethje who lands a huge combinations that ends with a knee to Johnson’s face. Gaethje is throwing a ton of leg kicks and maintains a ridiculous amount of pressure while doing so. Gaethje rips off a hard body shot and Gaethje has Johnson wobbled after a few hard shots.

Now both men are landing hard shots but Johnson is showing more of the affects of the brawl as his legs are getting a little shaky. Johnson cracks Gaethje hard and takes him down but is unable to finish the fight as time expires.

Round 2:

More leg kicks from Gaethje to open the round, as he continues to walk Johnson down. Johnson rocks Gaethje again but the former WSOF champ is able to rally again. Both men are showing fatigue, however, Johnson continues to land hard shots. Gaethje cracks Johnson with a crazy shot and “Menace’ is on complete wobble street. Gaethje continues his assalt despite both men’s exhauston, and the former WSOF champ is able to get his first UFC victory as ref John McCarthy waves off the action.

Official Result Justin Gaethje def. Michael via R2 TKO (punches, 4:48)