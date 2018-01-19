Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier Official For UFC on FOX 29

An almost guaranteed barn burner has been booked as the main event of UFC on FOX 29.

UFC president Dana White recently told FOX Sports 1 that lightweights Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier will throw leather on April 14. A location for UFC on FOX 29 has not been announced. MMAJunkie.com first broke the news before White’s reveal.

Gaethje recently suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career. He was finished in the third round via TKO in his slugfest with former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. He’ll be looking to rebound against an opponent who is as dangerous as he is.

Poirier has gone 2-0, 1 NC in his last three outings. He recently earned a third-round TKO win over Anthony Pettis. Poirier was able to snag the “Fight of the Night” bonus. He may very well get that bonus again this spring.