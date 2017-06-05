Justin Gaethje Wants to Fight Conor McGregor in Ireland

Former WSOF lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is the newest addition to the UFC roster and is ready to test himself against No. 6-ranked Michael Johnson in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter Season 25 Finale (TUF 25).

Gaethje was backstage at UFC 212 in Brazil this past weekend, and spoke about a possible ‘money fight’ with lightweight champion Conor McGregor down the line:

“I may be the money fight,” he said. “I might get knocked out in the first 10 seconds of my fight, and that goes out the window. But hey, I’m here. I’m ready to get embarrassed.”

McGregor is currently embroiled in talks to possibly step into the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather Jr., which Gaethje calls the Irishman a ‘genius’ for. If McGregor doesn’t retire from combat sports following his fight with Mayweather, and he is able to secure an interim 155-pound title in the meantime, he’d like to step into the Octagon with “The Notorious One” in the heart of Ireland:

“I don’t care if he ever comes back,” Gaethje said. “I hope he makes $100 million and does whatever he wants. I’m happy for him. I think he’s a genius.

“This is hard. This is not easy. If I can get my hands on the interim title and he wants to come back, he has to fight me, and I’ll be there. And I want to fight him in the heart of Ireland if I do. That’s what I want.”

H/T MMA Junkie for the transcriptions